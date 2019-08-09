Psagot Investment House Ltd. Sells 1,385 Shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. trimmed its stake in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,385 shares during the quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 21.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,825,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550,529 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 19,589.1% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,085,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,553 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,910,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,733,192,000 after purchasing an additional 703,219 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 35.7% in the first quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,893,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,873,000 after purchasing an additional 498,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 16.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,903,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,389,000 after purchasing an additional 414,388 shares during the last quarter. 95.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DG shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Dollar General from $127.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $142.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Dollar General from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Dollar General from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.68.

Shares of NYSE DG traded down $1.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $135.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,740,536. The company has a market cap of $35.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.06. Dollar General Corp. has a 52 week low of $98.08 and a 52 week high of $145.06.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.09. Dollar General had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 6.16%. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Corp. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 21.44%.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

