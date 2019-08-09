Psagot Investment House Ltd. Invests $167,000 in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,830 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,852,221 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,088,272,000 after purchasing an additional 334,937 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 0.7% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,204,367 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $317,258,000 after purchasing an additional 34,348 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.7% in the first quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,970,962 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $242,070,000 after purchasing an additional 66,485 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,215,580 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $167,354,000 after purchasing an additional 87,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 8.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,775,407 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $169,188,000 after purchasing an additional 206,270 shares in the last quarter. 36.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

LVS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective (up previously from $58.00) on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. HSBC lowered shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.46.

Shares of NYSE:LVS traded down $1.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,380,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,965,362. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52 week low of $47.39 and a 52 week high of $69.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.01.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The casino operator reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.09). Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 35.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is 92.77%.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Featured Article: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.