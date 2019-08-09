Psagot Investment House Ltd. Has $456,000 Stock Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. lowered its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 82.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,200 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 32,754 shares during the quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Field & Main Bank grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 350.0% during the 2nd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 125.6% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 503 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 584 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 7,175.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.50. 124,323 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,507,767. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.55. The company has a market capitalization of $35.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 52 week low of $56.73 and a 52 week high of $78.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.63.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology service provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 20.52% and a net margin of 12.61%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 19.90%.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, SVP Robert Telesmanic sold 3,343 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $200,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,220. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Humphries acquired 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $61.09 per share, with a total value of $1,160,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,710. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,120 shares of company stock valued at $2,960,866. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CTSH. HSBC lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $63.00 price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a $64.00 price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. William Blair lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.48.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

Read More: Blockchain

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.