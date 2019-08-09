Psagot Investment House Ltd. Has $213,000 Stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 24.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,273 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in VMware were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VMW. Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of VMware during the second quarter worth about $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of VMware by 629.0% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 226 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VMware during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of VMware during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in VMware during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 17.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:VMW traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $158.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 355,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,237,637. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $171.06. The company has a market cap of $63.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.81. VMware, Inc. has a one year low of $129.33 and a one year high of $206.80.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 21.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on VMW shares. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of VMware in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on VMware from $192.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on VMware from $203.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Barclays increased their price target on VMware from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on VMware from $196.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.23.

In other VMware news, insider P. Kevan Krysler sold 2,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.96, for a total value of $462,907.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,774 shares in the company, valued at $6,049,285.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 38,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.58, for a total value of $6,620,721.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 181,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,916,430.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,053 shares of company stock worth $14,639,696 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

