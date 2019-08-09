Psagot Investment House Ltd. Grows Stock Position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBB. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 10,590.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,761,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745,334 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,049,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 983.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 57,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,403,000 after purchasing an additional 51,982 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 96.8% in the 2nd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 99,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,771,000 after purchasing an additional 48,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 363.6% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 57,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,402,000 after purchasing an additional 44,915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF stock traded down $1.62 on Friday, hitting $104.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 971,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,294,473. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $89.01 and a 1 year high of $122.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $106.73.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.