Psagot Investment House Ltd. Grows Position in PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its stake in PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) by 50.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in PRA Health Sciences were worth $2,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,783 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 447,357 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,134,000 after buying an additional 6,803 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PRA Health Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $53,228,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 641,658 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $59,006,000 after buying an additional 92,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 17,810 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRA Health Sciences stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $96.81. 2,866 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 585,967. The firm has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. PRA Health Sciences Inc has a 52-week low of $82.12 and a 52-week high of $121.98.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical research company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $763.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $764.95 million. PRA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 26.64% and a net margin of 5.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PRA Health Sciences Inc will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho set a $100.00 price target on PRA Health Sciences and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Svb Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded PRA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Leerink Swann assumed coverage on PRA Health Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.40.

PRA Health Sciences Profile

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

