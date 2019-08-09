Psagot Investment House Ltd. Grows Position in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 50.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 110.2% during the 1st quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 95.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 1,299.4% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares during the period.

Shares of IYR stock traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $90.71. 534,476 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,804,960. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $71.41 and a 12-month high of $91.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.18.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

