Psagot Investment House Ltd. Decreases Position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 2.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 51,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $2,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Daily Journal Corp boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 9,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Daily Journal Corp now owns 159,180,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,324,000 after acquiring an additional 157,588,200 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,636,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,375,189,000 after buying an additional 2,114,810 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Co during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,004,580,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,391,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $939,635,000 after buying an additional 947,264 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 17,546,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $915,731,000 after buying an additional 487,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Co alerts:

In other Wells Fargo & Co news, insider Petros G. Pelos sold 28,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.51, for a total value of $1,316,419.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,066 shares in the company, valued at $142,599.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on WFC shares. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research note on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co to $59.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.12.

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.18. 488,790 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,341,462. Wells Fargo & Co has a 52 week low of $43.02 and a 52 week high of $59.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.14. The stock has a market cap of $206.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.08.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The company had revenue of $21.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Co declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $23.10 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 11.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.10%.

Wells Fargo & Co Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.