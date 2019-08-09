Provident Financial (LON:PFG) PT Raised to GBX 510 at Shore Capital

Provident Financial (LON:PFG) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Shore Capital from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 510 ($6.66) in a research note issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Shore Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 36.04% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 570 ($7.45) price target on shares of Provident Financial in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Provident Financial to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Provident Financial in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Provident Financial in a report on Monday, July 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Provident Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 578.57 ($7.56).

Shares of LON:PFG opened at GBX 374.90 ($4.90) on Wednesday. Provident Financial has a twelve month low of GBX 370.90 ($4.85) and a twelve month high of GBX 705.80 ($9.22). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 408.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 320.88. The firm has a market cap of $949.92 million and a P/E ratio of 16.23.

In related news, insider Graham Lindsay acquired 9,771 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 407 ($5.32) per share, for a total transaction of £39,767.97 ($51,963.90). Also, insider Patrick J. R. Snowball acquired 96,477 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 518 ($6.77) per share, for a total transaction of £499,750.86 ($653,013.01). In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 144,305 shares of company stock worth $71,179,867.

Provident Financial plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company offers credit cards; consumer credit, including unsecured and online instalment loans; and finance for cars and light commercial vehicles. It serves 2.5 million customers through its network of branches, call centers, and Websites.

