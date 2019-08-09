Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02), Bloomberg Earnings reports.

Shares of PRVB traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.61. The stock had a trading volume of 11,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,672. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.37. Provention Bio has a 52 week low of $1.52 and a 52 week high of $22.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.49 million and a PE ratio of -8.08.

PRVB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Monday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Leerink Swann raised their price objective on shares of Provention Bio from $17.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (up from $8.00) on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Provention Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

In other Provention Bio news, insider Ashleigh Palmer purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.83 per share, with a total value of $43,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Anthony Digiandomenico purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.09 per share, with a total value of $90,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders bought 59,600 shares of company stock worth $644,810. 19.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Provention Bio Company Profile

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and cutting-edge solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-300, anti-TLR3 mAb, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101, a multivalent coxsackie virus vaccine for the prevention of acute Coxsackie Virus B Vaccine and the prevention of the onset of T1D.

