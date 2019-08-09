Protalix Biotherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) Trading Down 4.3% on Disappointing Earnings

Protalix Biotherapeutics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX)’s share price fell 4.3% during trading on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $0.23 and last traded at $0.22, 36,088 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 92% from the average session volume of 441,278 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.23.
The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $12.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS.
A number of research firms have recently commented on PLX. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Protalix Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Protalix Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th.
About Protalix Biotherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX)
Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx protein expression system in Israel and internationally. The company offers Elelyso, a plant cell expressed recombinant glucocerebrosidase enzyme for the treatment of Gaucher disease.
