Protalix Biotherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) Trading Down 4.3% on Disappointing Earnings

Protalix Biotherapeutics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX)’s share price fell 4.3% during trading on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $0.23 and last traded at $0.22, 36,088 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 92% from the average session volume of 441,278 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.23.

The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $12.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PLX. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Protalix Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Protalix Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Protalix Biotherapeutics stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Protalix Biotherapeutics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Protalix Biotherapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Protalix Biotherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX)

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx protein expression system in Israel and internationally. The company offers Elelyso, a plant cell expressed recombinant glucocerebrosidase enzyme for the treatment of Gaucher disease.

