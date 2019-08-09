Private Ocean LLC Reduces Holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Private Ocean LLC trimmed its holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 992,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,473 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF comprises about 16.9% of Private Ocean LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Private Ocean LLC owned approximately 2.17% of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF worth $63,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYD. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 28,500.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $962,000. We Are One Seven LLC raised its position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 93.0% in the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF in the first quarter worth about $772,000.

HYD stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.22. The company had a trading volume of 55,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,049. VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF has a 12 month low of $60.27 and a 12 month high of $64.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.75.

