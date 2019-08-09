Private Ocean LLC Grows Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,237 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $807,368,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,424,208 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $774,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720,231 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,100,583 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $264,063,000 after purchasing an additional 20,719 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,339,579 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $215,069,000 after purchasing an additional 378,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 162.1% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,327,726 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $278,964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058,082 shares in the last quarter. 71.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Starbucks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.53.

NASDAQ SBUX traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $96.50. The company had a trading volume of 3,316,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,884,478. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $51.19 and a one year high of $99.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.96.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The coffee company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.63% and a negative return on equity of 125.91%. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.50%.

In other news, CAO Jill Walker sold 6,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total value of $621,284.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 9,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total transaction of $759,144.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,738 shares of company stock valued at $11,291,327 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

