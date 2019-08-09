Private Ocean LLC Acquires 509 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,691 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $1,283,248,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 19,447.3% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,805,392 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $180,539,000 after buying an additional 1,796,156 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 18,906.7% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 605,934 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 602,746 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,850,224 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,720,250,000 after buying an additional 482,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Amgen by 536.5% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 524,376 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $102,080,000 after buying an additional 441,995 shares during the last quarter. 77.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMGN. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $208.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $192.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer set a $210.00 target price on shares of Amgen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.41.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 2,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.58, for a total transaction of $375,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,336 shares in the company, valued at $3,064,306.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.04, for a total transaction of $77,792.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,990,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,425 shares of company stock valued at $804,312. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

AMGN traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $184.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,505,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,964,778. Amgen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.30 and a 52 week high of $210.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market cap of $110.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.66.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical research company reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.39. Amgen had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 76.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.28%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

