Princeton Capital (OTCMKTS:PIAC) Shares Down 13%

Princeton Capital Corp (OTCMKTS:PIAC)’s share price was down 13% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.20 and last traded at $0.20, approximately 1,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 4,954 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.23.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.22.

Princeton Capital Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PIAC)

Princeton Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in the private equity investments. The firm specializes in making investments in form of middle market, mezzanine, first lien loans, second lien loans, subordinated debt, leverage buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalization, growth financing and debt financing investments.

