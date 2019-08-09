Primo Water Co. (NASDAQ:PRMW) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.48 Per Share, Barrington Research Forecasts

Primo Water Co. (NASDAQ:PRMW) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Primo Water in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 6th. Barrington Research analyst M. Petusky now anticipates that the company will earn $0.48 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.62. Barrington Research has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Primo Water’s FY2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Get Primo Water alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Imperial Capital cut their price objective on Primo Water from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Primo Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets set a $19.00 price target on Primo Water and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Primo Water in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Primo Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Shares of PRMW stock traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.16. The stock had a trading volume of 25,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,720. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $435.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.71. Primo Water has a 1-year low of $10.70 and a 1-year high of $20.72.

Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $79.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.01 million. Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 11.76% and a negative net margin of 18.85%. Primo Water’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Primo Water by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 51,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 36,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Primo Water in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 189,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 3,355 shares during the last quarter. 86.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-gallon purified bottled water, self-service refill water, and water dispensers in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: Refill, Exchange, and Dispensers. The Refill segment sells filtered drinking water dispensed directly to consumers through self-service machines.

Featured Story: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for Primo Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.