President Energy (LON:PPC) Earns Corporate Rating from FinnCap

FinnCap restated their corporate rating on shares of President Energy (LON:PPC) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated an add rating on shares of President Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th.

LON PPC opened at GBX 6.50 ($0.08) on Tuesday. President Energy has a twelve month low of GBX 6.50 ($0.08) and a twelve month high of GBX 10.35 ($0.14). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.55, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $73.23 million and a PE ratio of -11.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 7.11.

President Energy PLC engages in the exploration, evaluation, and production of oil and gas properties primarily in South America. The company holds interests in the Pirity and Hernandarias concessions located in the Pirity Sub-Basin in Paraguay; the CNO-8 Puesto Guardian, and Matorras and Ocultar licenses in Argentina; and the Las Bases and Puesto Prado Concessions in Rio Negro Province, Argentina.

