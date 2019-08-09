Premier Oil (LON:PMO) Given New GBX 165 Price Target at Peel Hunt

Premier Oil (LON:PMO) had its target price lifted by Peel Hunt from GBX 155 ($2.03) to GBX 165 ($2.16) in a research note released on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil producer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.29) price objective on shares of Premier Oil in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.70) price objective on shares of Premier Oil in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.63) price objective (up previously from GBX 120 ($1.57)) on shares of Premier Oil in a report on Monday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a top pick rating on shares of Premier Oil in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Premier Oil from GBX 145 ($1.89) to GBX 155 ($2.03) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 152.86 ($2.00).

LON PMO traded down GBX 0.88 ($0.01) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 70.66 ($0.92). 5,165,347 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,200,000. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 77.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $586.38 million and a PE ratio of 4.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.73. Premier Oil has a fifty-two week low of GBX 54.70 ($0.71) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 146.90 ($1.92).

Premier Oil plc, an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties primarily in the Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Pakistan, the United Kingdom, Vietnam, and internationally. As of December 31, 2017, it had proven and probable reserves (2P) of 302 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe); and 2P reserves and 2C resources of 902 mmboe.

