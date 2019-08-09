PPL (NYSE:PPL) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

PPL (NYSE:PPL) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.50-2.80 for the period. PPL also updated its FY19 guidance to $2.30-2.50 EPS.

Shares of PPL stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $29.81. The stock had a trading volume of 3,839,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,476,930. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.51. PPL has a 12 month low of $27.31 and a 12 month high of $32.88.

Get PPL alerts:

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. PPL had a net margin of 23.79% and a return on equity of 14.52%. PPL’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Research analysts forecast that PPL will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

PPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of PPL from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of PPL in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. GMP Securities reissued an average rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of PPL in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PPL from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $31.00 price target on shares of PPL and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.75.

In other PPL news, insider Philip Swift sold 3,782 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total transaction of $114,443.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

Further Reading: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.