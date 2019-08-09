POWERSHARES FTSE RAFI US 1500 SMALL-MID PORTFOLIO (BMV:PRFZ) Shares Sold by Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC

Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC lowered its position in POWERSHARES FTSE RAFI US 1500 SMALL-MID PORTFOLIO (BMV:PRFZ) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. POWERSHARES FTSE RAFI US 1500 SMALL-MID PORTFOLIO comprises approximately 1.5% of Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC’s holdings in POWERSHARES FTSE RAFI US 1500 SMALL-MID PORTFOLIO were worth $2,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of POWERSHARES FTSE RAFI US 1500 SMALL-MID PORTFOLIO by 1.2% in the second quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,408,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of POWERSHARES FTSE RAFI US 1500 SMALL-MID PORTFOLIO in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Hefren Tillotson Inc. raised its position in shares of POWERSHARES FTSE RAFI US 1500 SMALL-MID PORTFOLIO by 1.2% in the first quarter. Hefren Tillotson Inc. now owns 601,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,692,000 after acquiring an additional 7,287 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of POWERSHARES FTSE RAFI US 1500 SMALL-MID PORTFOLIO by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV acquired a new position in shares of POWERSHARES FTSE RAFI US 1500 SMALL-MID PORTFOLIO during the 1st quarter worth about $83,000.

Get POWERSHARES FTSE RAFI US 1500 SMALL-MID PORTFOLIO alerts:

Shares of PRFZ traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $124.45. POWERSHARES FTSE RAFI US 1500 SMALL-MID PORTFOLIO has a 12 month low of $112.11 and a 12 month high of $136.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.11.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRFZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for POWERSHARES FTSE RAFI US 1500 SMALL-MID PORTFOLIO (BMV:PRFZ).

Receive News & Ratings for POWERSHARES FTSE RAFI US 1500 SMALL-MID PORTFOLIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POWERSHARES FTSE RAFI US 1500 SMALL-MID PORTFOLIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.