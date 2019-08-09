Portland Global Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Portland Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 425 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL now owns 4,547 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,923,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Shellback Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,270,000. Hemenway Trust Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 18,121 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,621,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 790 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,258 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,073,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 33.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOGL stock traded down $19.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,186.72. 38,339 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,775,559. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.96. The firm has a market cap of $812.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,147.53. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $977.66 and a 12 month high of $1,296.97.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.49 by $2.72. The firm had revenue of $31.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.90 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 23.43%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 51.94 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on GOOGL. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,450.00 price objective (up previously from $1,325.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,189.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Macquarie set a $1,300.00 price objective on Alphabet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. BidaskClub raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Alphabet to $1,550.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,371.05.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

