Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 97.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,815 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 329,164 shares during the quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 7,066 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Apriem Advisors raised its position in shares of Intel by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 7,074 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,685 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,396 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 14,800 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Andy D. Bryant sold 13,609 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total value of $699,094.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 450,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,146,859.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 1,253 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.24, for a total value of $61,697.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,723,907.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,524 shares of company stock valued at $1,844,221. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Cascend Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 26th. BidaskClub lowered Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. New Street Research set a $65.00 price target on Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded down $1.24 on Friday, hitting $45.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,061,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,784,940. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $42.36 and a 12 month high of $59.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The chip maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Intel had a return on equity of 28.84% and a net margin of 28.05%. The company had revenue of $16.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.51%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

