Point View Wealth Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Point View Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Point View Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CAT. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 60.7% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,747,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $724,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792,900 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 13,546.6% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 517,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,720,000 after buying an additional 513,415 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 65.5% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,027,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,273,000 after buying an additional 407,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,022,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $890,658,000 after buying an additional 321,277 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 12.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,794,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,688,000 after buying an additional 314,442 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CAT traded down $2.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $119.29. The company had a trading volume of 2,494,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,602,134. The firm has a market cap of $68.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.26. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.06 and a 12-month high of $159.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($0.29). Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 43.35%. The company had revenue of $14.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Caterpillar from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Standpoint Research upgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Caterpillar from $172.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Macquarie set a $115.00 price target on Caterpillar and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Buckingham Research lowered Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.99.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

