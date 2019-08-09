Point View Wealth Management Inc. Has $721,000 Holdings in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC)

Point View Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 13.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,170 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 2,302 shares during the period. Point View Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 17.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,802,905 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,384,267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,308,455 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 14.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,884,919 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $475,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,950 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,730,731 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $174,707,000 after purchasing an additional 179,818 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 3.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,298,643 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $158,532,000 after purchasing an additional 107,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,104,843 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $114,788,000 after purchasing an additional 43,310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WDC traded down $0.65 on Friday, reaching $54.55. 277,729 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,378,227. Western Digital Corp has a 12 month low of $33.83 and a 12 month high of $67.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $15.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31, a P/E/G ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.90.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The data storage provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.22. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a positive return on equity of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Western Digital Corp will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. Western Digital’s payout ratio is presently 52.49%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WDC. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Western Digital to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Cascend Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price (up from $58.00) on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Western Digital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.71.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

