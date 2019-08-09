Point View Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE)

Point View Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 436 shares during the period. Point View Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Baker Hughes A GE were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHGE. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes A GE by 1,163.7% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,540,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,585,000 after purchasing an additional 5,102,148 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes A GE by 8.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,089,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,851,000 after purchasing an additional 3,079,874 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes A GE by 24.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,739,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301,773 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes A GE by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,024,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432,685 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes A GE by 27.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,511,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,625,000 after purchasing an additional 539,434 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Baker Hughes A GE alerts:

NYSE BHGE traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.73. 137,211 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,783,238. The firm has a market cap of $25.04 billion, a PE ratio of 35.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.50. Baker Hughes A GE Co has a 1 year low of $20.09 and a 1 year high of $35.10.

Baker Hughes A GE (NYSE:BHGE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Baker Hughes A GE had a return on equity of 1.07% and a net margin of 0.71%. The business had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes A GE Co will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. Baker Hughes A GE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.09%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BHGE. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Baker Hughes A GE from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. TheStreet raised Baker Hughes A GE from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. AltaCorp Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Baker Hughes A GE in a report on Thursday, June 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Baker Hughes A GE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $32.00 price target on Baker Hughes A GE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Baker Hughes A GE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.44.

Baker Hughes A GE Profile

Baker Hughes, a GE company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

Featured Article: Return on Investment (ROI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE).

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes A GE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes A GE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.