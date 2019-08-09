Point View Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN)

Point View Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,067 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,340 shares during the quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust were worth $561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 12.4% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 23,506 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 0.3% during the second quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,015,310 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $344,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $102,000. 16.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust alerts:

NYSE:EVN traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.81. 1,568 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,925. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $10.74 and a one year high of $12.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.52.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.