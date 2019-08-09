Point View Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH)

Point View Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 25.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,591 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WP Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 258.5% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 80.6% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

CAH has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Cardinal Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Cardinal Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.63.

Shares of CAH traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.42. 1,192,610 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,007,540. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.07. Cardinal Health Inc has a 12-month low of $41.03 and a 12-month high of $58.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.03.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $37.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.70 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cardinal Health Inc will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

Recommended Story: What is a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.