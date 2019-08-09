PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) Downgraded by Union Gaming Research to Hold

Union Gaming Research cut shares of PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

AGS has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating on shares of PlayAGS in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of PlayAGS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PlayAGS from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of PlayAGS to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of PlayAGS from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.75.

Shares of PlayAGS stock traded up $0.96 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,558,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,400. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.30. The company has a market capitalization of $641.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.83, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.86. PlayAGS has a fifty-two week low of $6.05 and a fifty-two week high of $32.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.91.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $74.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.00 million. PlayAGS had a negative net margin of 3.88% and a positive return on equity of 0.66%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PlayAGS will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO David Lopez sold 6,144 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total value of $128,901.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGS. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of PlayAGS during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of PlayAGS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in PlayAGS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its holdings in PlayAGS by 356.6% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 7,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 5,652 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.19% of the company’s stock.

PlayAGS Company Profile

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

