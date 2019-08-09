Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) PT Set at $13.00 by Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank set a $13.00 price objective on Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) in a research report report published on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.15.

PLYA traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.34. 1,684,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,022. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $5.98 and a 1-year high of $10.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.49. The company has a market capitalization of $906.38 million, a PE ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 5.89%. The business had revenue of $164.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Playa Hotels & Resorts news, insider Brandon B. Buhler sold 4,911 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total value of $39,877.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brandon B. Buhler sold 7,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total transaction of $61,295.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 353.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 9,595 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $145,000. Institutional investors own 70.97% of the company’s stock.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. owns, operates, and develops all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in various vacation destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company operates under eight brand names. As of February 28, 2019, it owned a portfolio consisting of 21 resorts comprising 7,908 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic.

