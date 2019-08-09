Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) Releases FY 2020 Earnings Guidance

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) issued an update on its FY 2020 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.35-6.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.87-1.97 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.06 billion.Plantronics also updated its FY20 guidance to $5.35-6.35 EPS.

Shares of PLT traded down $3.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.03. 847,334 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 461,055. Plantronics has a fifty-two week low of $28.01 and a fifty-two week high of $68.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.44.

Get Plantronics alerts:

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. Plantronics had a negative net margin of 10.25% and a positive return on equity of 20.64%. The company had revenue of $447.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Plantronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Plantronics will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. Plantronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PLT shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Plantronics in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Sidoti set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Plantronics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Plantronics in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Cowen set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Plantronics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $64.80.

In related news, insider Jeff Loebbaka sold 1,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total transaction of $58,736.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,730,026.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Plantronics Company Profile

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets integrated communications and collaborations solutions for consumers and businesses worldwide. The company offers its communications and collaboration solutions for voice, video, and content sharing, as well as a line of support and services for the workplace under the Polycom brand.

Featured Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Plantronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plantronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.