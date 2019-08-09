Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) Given a $61.00 Price Target at Cowen

Cowen set a $61.00 price objective on Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Plantronics in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Plantronics in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Sidoti set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Plantronics and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $64.80.

Shares of PLT stock traded up $1.24 on Wednesday, reaching $31.21. 673,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 458,499. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.48. Plantronics has a 1 year low of $29.86 and a 1 year high of $68.71.

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. Plantronics had a negative net margin of 8.10% and a positive return on equity of 19.98%. The company had revenue of $447.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Plantronics’s revenue was up 102.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Plantronics will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Plantronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.00%.

In other news, insider Jeff Loebbaka sold 1,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total value of $58,736.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,730,026.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles D. Boynton acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.80 per share, for a total transaction of $85,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 36,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,950.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Plantronics by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 928,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,745,000 after buying an additional 59,013 shares during the period. GMT Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Plantronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,697,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Plantronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,727,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in Plantronics by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 16,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Plantronics by 1,119.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 6,414 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

Plantronics Company Profile

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets integrated communications and collaborations solutions for consumers and businesses worldwide. The company offers its communications and collaboration solutions for voice, video, and content sharing, as well as a line of support and services for the workplace under the Polycom brand.

