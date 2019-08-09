Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) Announces Earnings Results

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03, Morningstar.com reports. Plantronics had a positive return on equity of 20.64% and a negative net margin of 10.25%. The company had revenue of $447.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Plantronics’s quarterly revenue was up 102.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE PLT traded down $3.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.03. The company had a trading volume of 847,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,055. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.44. Plantronics has a 12 month low of $28.01 and a 12 month high of $68.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. Plantronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.00%.

PLT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Plantronics in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Cowen set a $61.00 target price on Plantronics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Plantronics in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Sidoti set a $83.00 target price on Plantronics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.80.

In related news, insider Jeff Loebbaka sold 1,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total value of $58,736.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,026.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Plantronics by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 928,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,745,000 after acquiring an additional 59,013 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in shares of Plantronics during the fourth quarter valued at about $258,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plantronics during the fourth quarter valued at about $627,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Plantronics by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Plantronics by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 34,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. 96.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plantronics Company Profile

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets integrated communications and collaborations solutions for consumers and businesses worldwide. The company offers its communications and collaboration solutions for voice, video, and content sharing, as well as a line of support and services for the workplace under the Polycom brand.

