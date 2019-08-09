Pixarbio (OTCMKTS:PXRB) Shares Down 100%

Pixarbio Corp (OTCMKTS:PXRB) shares dropped 100% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.00 and last traded at $0.00, approximately 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at $0.01.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.01.

About Pixarbio (OTCMKTS:PXRB)

PixarBio Corporation, a specialty pharmaceutical/biotechnology company, focuses on the pre-clinical and clinical development of neurological drug delivery systems for post-operative pain. The company researches and develops delivery systems for drugs, devices, or biologics to treat pain, epilepsy, epilepsy, Parkinson's disease, and spinal cord injury.

