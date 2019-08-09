Piper Jaffray Companies Raises TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) Price Target to $134.00

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) had its price objective boosted by Piper Jaffray Companies from $114.00 to $134.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on TTWO. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. KeyCorp started coverage on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They issued an overweight rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $130.91.

Get TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE alerts:

NASDAQ TTWO traded down $3.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $128.25. The company had a trading volume of 572,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,560,354. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE has a fifty-two week low of $84.41 and a fifty-two week high of $139.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $117.74. The company has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.80.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.14. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a return on equity of 23.95% and a net margin of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of $422.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.65 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.74, for a total transaction of $2,718,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 8,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.92, for a total value of $962,679.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,993 shares of company stock valued at $3,706,028 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 121.0% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. 93.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

Featured Story: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.