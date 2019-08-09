Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Expected to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $2.54 Per Share

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks raised their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 7th. SunTrust Banks analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the oil and gas development company will post earnings per share of $2.54 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.34. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ Q2 2020 earnings at $2.45 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.57 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.64 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $2.40 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.36 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $9.87 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet cut Pioneer Natural Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. S&P Equity Research reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $205.00 target price (up from $185.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Macquarie raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $168.32 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. ValuEngine cut Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Pioneer Natural Resources to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.88.

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $126.15. The company had a trading volume of 274,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,526,066. The company has a market cap of $20.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.08. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $114.79 and a 1-year high of $189.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $141.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas development company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 10.00%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.14%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Motco raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2,542.9% in the first quarter. Motco now owns 185 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 224.6% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 198 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 64.9% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 41.2% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 497 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 15.6% in the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 496 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 87.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

