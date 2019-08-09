Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Price Target Cut to $98.00 by Analysts at SunTrust Banks

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at SunTrust Banks from $99.00 to $98.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price target suggests a potential upside of 6.19% from the company’s current price.

PNW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Argus upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $102.00 target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinnacle West Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.75.

NYSE PNW traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $92.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 196,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 971,481. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.07. Pinnacle West Capital has a 1-year low of $77.19 and a 1-year high of $99.81.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $869.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.16 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 9.84%. Pinnacle West Capital’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael L. Gallagher sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.90, for a total value of $479,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. 6 Meridian lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.9% in the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 5,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc increased its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.0% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 11,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Silver Lake Advisory LLC increased its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 0.7% during the second quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 17,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 7.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 0.5% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 27,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,630,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.33% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

