Phillip H. Rudolph Sells 6,000 Shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Stock

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) EVP Phillip H. Rudolph sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.16, for a total transaction of $516,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,097 shares in the company, valued at $2,248,517.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ JACK traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $87.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 968,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,296. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.29. Jack in the Box Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.77 and a twelve month high of $92.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.30.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.08. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 13.85% and a negative return on equity of 19.41%. The business had revenue of $222.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. Jack in the Box’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.22%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JACK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Jack in the Box in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,325,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 43.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 448,922 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,390,000 after buying an additional 135,621 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 69.4% in the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 233,797 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,029,000 after buying an additional 95,810 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 50.5% in the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 257,342 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,945,000 after buying an additional 86,340 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Jack in the Box in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

JACK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush upgraded shares of Jack in the Box from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 target price (up from $95.00) on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They set a “sell” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price (down from $105.00) on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of March 19, 2019, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

