Petrodorado Energy (CVE:PDQ) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Petrodorado Energy Ltd. (CVE:PDQ)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.06. Petrodorado Energy shares last traded at $0.06, with a volume of 250,000 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 million and a P/E ratio of -8.57.

Petrodorado Energy Company Profile (CVE:PDQ)

Petrodorado Energy Ltd. does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in the exploration and development of petroleum and natural gas properties in Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

