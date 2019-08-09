PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $132.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an average rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $129.35.

NASDAQ PEP traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $128.60. 2,588,411 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,802,515. PepsiCo has a 1 year low of $104.53 and a 1 year high of $135.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $176.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.60.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 9th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.05. PepsiCo had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 59.50%. The business had revenue of $16.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 67.49%.

In other news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 2,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.95, for a total value of $324,159.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,356,534. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ramon Laguarta sold 15,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.43, for a total transaction of $1,997,234.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 232,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,078,755.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,424 shares of company stock valued at $3,548,173. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in PepsiCo by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 23,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Lau Associates LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Lau Associates LLC now owns 57,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,348,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035 shares during the period. CenturyLink Investment Management Co increased its position in PepsiCo by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. CenturyLink Investment Management Co now owns 17,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 5,209 shares during the period. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA increased its position in PepsiCo by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 26,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in PepsiCo by 160.5% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 13,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 8,187 shares during the period. 71.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

