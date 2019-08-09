Peerplays (PPY) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $197,942.00

Peerplays (CURRENCY:PPY) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 9th. Peerplays has a market cap of $2.31 million and approximately $197,942.00 worth of Peerplays was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Peerplays coin can now be bought for approximately $0.51 or 0.00004312 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Peerplays has traded 64.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002535 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.92 or 0.00251942 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008413 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.68 or 0.01201557 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000617 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00018457 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.65 or 0.00089724 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000443 BTC.

About Peerplays

Peerplays launched on April 30th, 2016. Peerplays’ total supply is 5,589,336 coins and its circulating supply is 4,501,541 coins. Peerplays’ official website is www.peerplays.com . Peerplays’ official Twitter account is @Peerplays and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Peerplays is /r/Peerplays and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Peerplays Coin Trading

Peerplays can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peerplays directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peerplays should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Peerplays using one of the exchanges listed above.

