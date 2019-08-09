Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Sumo Group (LON:SUMO)

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Sumo Group (LON:SUMO) in a research report report published on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

SUMO has been the subject of several other reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.61) target price on shares of Sumo Group in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Sumo Group in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Sumo Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Sumo Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 178.80 ($2.34).

Shares of LON SUMO opened at GBX 157 ($2.05) on Monday. Sumo Group has a 12 month low of GBX 105 ($1.37) and a 12 month high of GBX 185 ($2.42). The stock has a market capitalization of $236.40 million and a P/E ratio of -785.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 160.36.

In other Sumo Group news, insider Paul Porter sold 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 130 ($1.70), for a total value of £1,560,000 ($2,038,416.31). Also, insider David Wilton bought 1,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 147 ($1.92) per share, for a total transaction of £1,806.63 ($2,360.68).

Sumo Group Company Profile

Sumo Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides video games in the United Kingdom. The company develops games across a range of console platforms, PC, handheld, and mobile devices. It also offers services to entertainment industry, including games, TV, and film. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Sheffield, the United Kingdom.

