Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Harworth Group (LON:HWG)

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Harworth Group (LON:HWG) in a report released on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

HWG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Harworth Group in a research note on Tuesday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 146 ($1.91) price objective on shares of Harworth Group in a research note on Monday, July 1st.

Shares of LON HWG opened at GBX 130.50 ($1.71) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 128.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.55, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 4.99. Harworth Group has a 12-month low of GBX 106 ($1.39) and a 12-month high of GBX 137 ($1.79). The firm has a market capitalization of $419.57 million and a P/E ratio of 12.43.

Harworth Group plc operates as a brownfield land developer and regeneration company in the North of England and the Midlands. The company operates through two segments, Income Generation and Capital Growth. The Income Generation segment focuses on generating rental returns from the business space portfolio; rental returns and royalties from energy generation, environmental technologies, and the agricultural portfolio; and income generating streams from recycled aggregates and secondary coal products.

