PDL BioPharma (NASDAQ:PDLI) Given a $3.00 Price Target at Cowen

Cowen set a $3.00 price objective on PDL BioPharma (NASDAQ:PDLI) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

PDLI has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of PDL BioPharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PDL BioPharma from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $3.25 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.13.

NASDAQ PDLI traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.84. The company had a trading volume of 694,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,314,587. The company has a current ratio of 11.02, a quick ratio of 10.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. PDL BioPharma has a one year low of $2.25 and a one year high of $3.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.41 million, a P/E ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.04.

PDL BioPharma (NASDAQ:PDLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of ($22.53) million during the quarter. PDL BioPharma had a negative net margin of 32.13% and a positive return on equity of 6.86%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PDL BioPharma will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Pdl Biopharma, Inc. acquired 6,666,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.50 per share, with a total value of $30,000,001.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,333,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000,003. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in PDL BioPharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of PDL BioPharma by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 26,678 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 5,197 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its holdings in shares of PDL BioPharma by 307.0% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 47,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 35,507 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of PDL BioPharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of PDL BioPharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. 96.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PDL BioPharma Company Profile

PDL BioPharma, Inc acquires, manages, and commercializes commercial stage pharmaceutical assets and late clinical stage pharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Pharmaceutical, Medical Devices, and Income Generating Assets. The Pharmaceutical segment manufactures, markets, and sells prescription medicine products for the treatment of hypertension to wholesalers under the Tekturna and Tekturna HCT names in the United States, as well as under the Rasilez and Rasilez HCT names internationally.

