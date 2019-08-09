PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) Downgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

PDFS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered PDF Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of PDF Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded PDF Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. PDF Solutions currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.00.

PDFS stock opened at $12.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 6.90 and a current ratio of 6.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.00. PDF Solutions has a twelve month low of $7.56 and a twelve month high of $14.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $389.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.04 and a beta of 1.32.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). PDF Solutions had a negative return on equity of 4.34% and a negative net margin of 10.61%. The business had revenue of $20.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PDF Solutions will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PDF Solutions in the second quarter worth about $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 478.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 4,778 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in shares of PDF Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY acquired a new position in shares of PDF Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

PDF Solutions Company Profile

PDF Solutions, Inc provides hardware, software, and intellectual property products to integrated circuit (IC) vendors in the United States, China, Taiwan, Germany, and internationally. It offers Exensio platform, which consists of Exensio-Yield that collects and stores yield data in an analysis-ready database, which enables product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Exensio-Control, which provides fault detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Exensio-Test that offers data collection and analysis capability; Exensio Characterization, which encapsulates test structure analysis functionality of electrical and in-line inspection data from CV test chips and design-for-inspection DFI on-chip instruments; and Exensio ALPS that provides device manufacturers with the capability to link all device data, including fabrication and characterization data from every step of the product life cycle.

