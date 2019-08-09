Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stake Boosted by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,050,888 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,581 shares during the quarter. Paypal makes up 0.6% of Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned about 0.09% of Paypal worth $120,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paypal by 630.2% in the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 314 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paypal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in shares of Paypal by 386.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 365 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paypal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Destination Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Paypal by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 493 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 80.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PYPL stock traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $105.33. 3,756,308 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,798,477. Paypal Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $74.66 and a fifty-two week high of $121.48. The company has a market capitalization of $123.59 billion, a PE ratio of 58.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.36.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.12. Paypal had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 price target (up previously from $123.00) on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Nomura boosted their price target on Paypal from $123.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Paypal from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Guggenheim cut Paypal from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on Paypal to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.81.

In other news, EVP Aaron Karczmer sold 3,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.71, for a total transaction of $359,858.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,041 shares in the company, valued at $1,740,394.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.73, for a total value of $3,291,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 538,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,124,828.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 101,840 shares of company stock valued at $11,336,732. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Paypal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

