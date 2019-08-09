Paulson Wealth Management Inc. Trims Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,526 shares during the quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VEU. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1,121.1% during the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,516,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,669,000 after buying an additional 3,228,400 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth about $64,883,000. Howland Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4,432.6% during the first quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,060,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,191,000 after buying an additional 1,037,231 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 25.5% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,025,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,895,000 after buying an additional 818,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 25,960,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,921,000 after buying an additional 759,268 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.79. 1,510,304 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,674,479. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $44.06 and a 52-week high of $52.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.68.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

