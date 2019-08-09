Paulson Wealth Management Inc. Sells 8,054 Shares of SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC (BMV:BIL)

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC (BMV:BIL) by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,054 shares during the quarter. SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC accounts for approximately 1.4% of Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC were worth $1,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIL. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 30,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Betterment LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000.

Shares of BMV:BIL remained flat at $$91.51 during midday trading on Friday. SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC has a 1-year low of $1,603.40 and a 1-year high of $1,790.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.53.

