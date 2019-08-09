Paulson Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 9.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,114 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 318 shares during the period. Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at about $244,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,827,545 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,904,774,000 after purchasing an additional 65,260 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.5% in the first quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 62,003 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $733,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 116.8% in the second quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,940 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,705,000 after purchasing an additional 30,140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $86.87. 3,267,786 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,235,114. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $63.07 and a 1 year high of $88.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.63. The firm has a market cap of $149.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 9.36%. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Cowen lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.82.

In other news, insider Randel William Woodgrift sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total transaction of $5,720,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 117,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,346,631.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian J. Blaser sold 450,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.52, for a total transaction of $33,988,682.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 295,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,334,662.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 818,331 shares of company stock worth $65,369,215. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

