Paulson Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,533 shares during the quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lucia Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the second quarter worth $36,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the first quarter worth $56,000.

Shares of NOBL traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.10. 377,459 shares of the company traded hands. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12-month low of $55.69 and a 12-month high of $67.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.80.

