Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.29) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Patterson-UTI Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.31) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.23). Patterson-UTI Energy posted earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 190%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy will report full year earnings of ($0.89) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.97) to ($0.80). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.90) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.25) to $0.05. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Patterson-UTI Energy.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $675.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.28 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.71% and a negative net margin of 11.64%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. AltaCorp Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $14.50 to $11.50 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Patterson-UTI Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.10.

NASDAQ:PTEN traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.17. The stock had a trading volume of 4,774,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,953,451. Patterson-UTI Energy has a twelve month low of $8.92 and a twelve month high of $18.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -26.97 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is presently -47.06%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,584,682 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $99,202,000 after buying an additional 1,191,714 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,268,509 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,479,000 after buying an additional 88,404 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 136.6% during the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 2,094,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,366,000 after buying an additional 1,209,229 shares during the last quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE grew its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 15.2% during the second quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 1,969,510 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,669,000 after buying an additional 260,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 6,105.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,764,317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,736,000 after buying an additional 1,735,884 shares during the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

